Toddler injured in Glenarden, Md. shooting on Friday night

John Domen

September 12, 2020, 8:10 AM

Police are investigating a shooting in Glenarden, Maryland, on Friday night that injured a 15-month-old girl and a man said to be her father.

The man and his 15-month-old daughter were injured after gunfire erupted near the Glenarden Community Center on McLain Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported, citing a local law enforcement source.

The incident occurred not far from the Glenarden Police Department’s headquarters and city hall. At last word, both victims were in stable condition after being transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police had released no details on those responsible for the shooting as of Saturday morning. Investigators believe the man was targeted

Below is a map of the area:

