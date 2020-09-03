Prince George’s County police officer indicted after attempted sexual assault accusation

Prince George's County States Attorney on the grand jury indictment on county police officer and her relationship with interim police chief.

A grand jury has indicted a Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman back in June.

Cpl. Brian Newcomer, 36, was indicted on attempted second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree assault, false imprisonment, a fourth-degree sex offense and other charges, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Newcomer was arrested July 31 by Maryland State Police, a day after a woman he knew spoke to police.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said her office has a strong case against Newcomer.

“We expect that those who take an oath of office to protect and serve us will do so, and not violate the law themselves,” Braveboy said.

At a bond hearing in early August, Newcomer was held without bond by a judge.

The county’s interim police chief Hector Velez announced on Aug. 3 the department suspended Newcomer without pay.