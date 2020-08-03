Prince George’s County police officer charged with attempted rape

A Prince George’s County police officer was charged with attempted rape and assault on Sunday evening, the Maryland State Police said.

Brian Newcomer, 36, is being held without bond on a charge of attempted second-degree rape, three charges of second-degree assault and a charge of false imprisonment, the state police said in a statement Monday.

He was arrested Sunday at about 6:15 p.m. and charged in connection with an incident that happened at the victim’s home in Prince George’s County on the evening of July 30, and reported the next day, the police said.

