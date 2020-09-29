CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Man killed walking across US Route 1 in Laurel

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

September 29, 2020, 5:32 AM

A pedestrian was struck and killed along U.S. Route 1 in Laurel, Maryland, late Monday night.

Maryland State Police said Larry Downey, 59, of Laurel, died after a vehicle struck him in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 north of Cypress Street in Laurel shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

He was outside of a crosswalk and was described as wearing dark clothing.

Downey died of his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Investigators do not believe alcohol intoxication or driving over the speed limit were factors that contributed to the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

