Man killed walking across US Route 1 in Laurel

A pedestrian was struck and killed along U.S. Route 1 in Laurel, Maryland, late Monday night.

Maryland State Police said Larry Downey, 59, of Laurel, died after a vehicle struck him in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 north of Cypress Street in Laurel shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

He was outside of a crosswalk and was described as wearing dark clothing.

Downey died of his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Investigators do not believe alcohol intoxication or driving over the speed limit were factors that contributed to the crash.

