Driver dead after striking tree in Landover

A woman is dead in Landover, Maryland, after a crash during the overnight hours from Friday into Saturday.

Prince George’s County police were dispatched to the 7800 block of Central Avenue around midnight for a crash involving a single vehicle into a tree with a sole occupant, described as an adult female.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment, where she died a short time later. Her identity had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Investigators determined the driver had been traveling westbound on Central Avenue in the direction of Shady Glen Drive and Hill Road, when her car left the roadway and struck the tree.

The cause of the crash had yet to be determined.

