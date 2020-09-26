CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings | Va. Gov. Northam tests positive for infection | Latest virus test results in DC region
Driver dead after striking tree in Landover

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

September 26, 2020, 9:12 AM

A woman is dead in Landover, Maryland, after a crash during the overnight hours from Friday into Saturday.

Prince George’s County police were dispatched to the 7800 block of Central Avenue around midnight for a crash involving a single vehicle into a tree with a sole occupant, described as an adult female.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment, where she died a short time later. Her identity had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Investigators determined the driver had been traveling westbound on Central Avenue in the direction of Shady Glen Drive and Hill Road, when her car left the roadway and struck the tree.

The cause of the crash had yet to be determined.

Below is a map of the area:

