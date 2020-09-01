CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed in Sunday…

1 killed in Sunday night Inner Loop crash

Scott Gelman

September 7, 2020, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway on Sunday night.

About 11 p.m., Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded to the incident just past the Greenbelt Metro entrance.

The crash involved multiple cars and an auto fire, Prince George’s Fire and EMS said in a tweet. One of the cars involved was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Initially, all lanes were blocked, WTOP’s Rich Hunter reported.

One person was declared dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Maryland State Police is investigating the crash.

The incident was one of several Sunday night.

A separate crash on Interstate 95 before the exit for Quantico also resulted in all lanes being blocked early Monday.

WTOP’s Rich Hunter contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up