1 killed in Sunday night Inner Loop crash

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway on Sunday night.

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway on Sunday night.

About 11 p.m., Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded to the incident just past the Greenbelt Metro entrance.

The crash involved multiple cars and an auto fire, Prince George’s Fire and EMS said in a tweet. One of the cars involved was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Initially, all lanes were blocked, WTOP’s Rich Hunter reported.

One person was declared dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Maryland State Police is investigating the crash.

The incident was one of several Sunday night.

A separate crash on Interstate 95 before the exit for Quantico also resulted in all lanes being blocked early Monday.

WTOP’s Rich Hunter contributed to this report.