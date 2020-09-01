CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Health expert: Concerns still for possible Labor Day uptick | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead; 2 injured…

1 dead; 2 injured following Laurel car crash

Anna Gawel
and Matt Small

September 12, 2020, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An early morning vehicle collision in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has left the driver of one vehicle dead and the driver and passenger of another vehicle with injuries.

Laurel police said they responded to a two-car crash in the area of Laurel Bowie Road (MD-197) and Morris Drive at approximately 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that one car traveling northbound on Laurel Bowie Road hit the rear of another car stopped at a traffic light.


The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to a hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Laurel Police Department.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries, according to police.

The crash is under investigation and Laurel police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 301-498-0092.

A map of where the crash happened is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up