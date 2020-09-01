1 dead; 2 injured following Laurel car crash

An early morning vehicle collision in Prince George's County, Maryland, has left the driver of one vehicle dead and the driver and passenger of another vehicle with injuries.

An early morning vehicle collision in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has left the driver of one vehicle dead and the driver and passenger of another vehicle with injuries.

Laurel police said they responded to a two-car crash in the area of Laurel Bowie Road (MD-197) and Morris Drive at approximately 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that one car traveling northbound on Laurel Bowie Road hit the rear of another car stopped at a traffic light.

Press Release

Fatal Collision Under Investigation by Laurel Police Department@cityoflaurel pic.twitter.com/S8wr7fRspx — Laurel Police (@LaurelPD) September 12, 2020



The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to a hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Laurel Police Department.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries, according to police.

The crash is under investigation and Laurel police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 301-498-0092.

A map of where the crash happened is below.