Bowie crossover to close, as crews work on Forest Drive improvement

The Forest Drive/Columbian Way crossover in Bowie will close on Tuesday until fall.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will temporarily close the Forest Drive/Columbian Way crossover in Bowie on Tuesday.

Drivers will be directed to use the northern crossover at Sylvan Drive instead of the Forest Drive/Columbian Way crossover, which will reopen this fall.

This work is part of the Md. 3 at Forest Drive Geometric Improvement Project. The project website says that the project is at 68% completion.

The highway administration said that the closure is necessary so crews can complete roadway work at Forest Drive and stormwater management activities along Crain Highway southbound near the Forest Drive intersection.