Police: Woman found dead in College Park hotel was shot

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a College Park hotel room Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a hotel near U.S. Route 1 and MD 193/University Boulevard, in the 9100 block of Baltimore Avenue, for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Tyesha Henry, 26, of Greenbelt, was found inside a room suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call (301) 516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or reach them online.

The investigation is ongoing.

Here is a map of where police said the woman was found shot and killed.