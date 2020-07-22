Police: Man charged in fatal shooting of Maryland woman

Police said officers found a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds inside a car in Clinton last Saturday.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Harmans, Maryland, man has been accused of fatally shooting a woman with whom he had a prior relationship.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement that 25-year-old Donnell Mitchell was charged with murder in the death of Windy Robinson, 26, on Tuesday.

Police said officers found Robinson with gunshot wounds inside a car in Clinton last Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Mitchell has been booked into the county’s corrections department and is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

