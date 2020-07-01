1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting

A man is dead and three people injured following a shooting in Marlow Heights in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday night.

Prince George’s County Police were called the 4600 block of Dallas Place around 9:30 p.m. and found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to a local hospital but died upon arrival.

Three other men were also found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. They were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe that the shooting was a random incident. They are still attempting to establish suspects and possible motives.

Anybody with information is asked to call Prince George’s County’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. Tips can remain anonymous, and a reward will be awarded if the information leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story.