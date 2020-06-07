Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Woman's death in District…

Woman’s death in District Heights ruled homicide

Zeke Hartner

June 7, 2020, 1:12 PM

The death of a woman found in District Heights, Maryland, Saturday with injuries to her upper body has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a call around 6:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Walters Lane. Once on scene, police said they found a woman outside suffering “trauma to her upper body.” She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe her death was a random incident and are asking anyone with information that may help lead to an arrest to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

