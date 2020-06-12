Prince George’s County begins handing out free groceries on Fridays

Prince George's Count will hand out free food and other groceries on Fridays, starting June 12.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, will hand out free food and other groceries on Fridays, starting June 12.

The county teamed up with the Capital Area Food Bank to distribute “groceries to go” at various locations, starting at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays, while supplies last, according to Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The following distribution sites will be active for Friday, June 12:

Beltsville Seventh Day Adventist, 4220 Ammendale Road in Beltsville;

Community of Hope A.M.E Church, 3737 Branch Ave. in Temple Hills;

Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Road in Clinton;

St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 410 Addison Road South in Capitol Heights;

The First Baptist Church of District Heights, 7234 Lansdale St. in District Heights;

The Sanctuary Kingdom Square, 5300 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro.

Community of Hope AME Church in Temple Hills will distribute pet food, while supplies last.

Organizers said a single box of items will be given to each car, and people are asked to remain in their vehicles.

In Montgomery County, Catholic Charities will distribute boxes of food that will include non-perishables, produce and protein items, as well as a prepared meal for four.

Distribution will take place at noon on Friday, June 12 at the following location:

Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. in Gaithersburg

Staffers will put a food box in the trunk of each vehicle.