Prince George’s Co. state’s attorney offers advice about interactions with police

In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, a D.C.-area prosecutor is offering dos and don'ts for interacting with police.

The advice came days after Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy took part in a “Know Your Rights” discussion on Zoom on Wednesday night.

Real estate agents Joseph Harrison and Timothy Taylor organized the event.

Here are some of the questions and answers that were provided.