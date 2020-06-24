Police: Man killed in Landover shooting

Police found Maurice Magruder Jr., 20, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Duvall Ridge Road. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Landover on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not yet found a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online to Prince George’s County Crime Stoppers.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place.