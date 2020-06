A man is in critical condition after crashing his dirt bike into a pickup truck in Prince George's County.

Police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Old Branch Avenue near Allentown Road in Camp Springs.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene.

The road was closed overnight.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.