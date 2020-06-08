Man dead after car strikes tree in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead after a crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Sunday.

Police say the man was driving southbound on Brandywine Road just after 10 p.m. before he went off the road and hit a tree near Piscataway Creek.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the driver has not been released.

We are on scene of a fatal car crash in the 12000 block of Brandywine rd. pic.twitter.com/qojkCT7exF — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 8, 2020

A map of the scene is below: