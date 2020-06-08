Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead after car…

Man dead after car strikes tree in Prince George’s Co.

Adisa Hargett-Robinson

June 8, 2020, 6:10 AM

A man is dead after a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday.

Police say the man was driving southbound on Brandywine Road just after 10 p.m. before he went off the road and hit a tree near Piscataway Creek.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the driver has not been released.

A map of the scene is below:

