Hank Stawinski resigns as Prince George’s County police chief

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski has resigned Thursday, effective immediately.
County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made the announcement and said she has accepted his resignation.
Alsobrooks will hold a press conference at noon Friday.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.
