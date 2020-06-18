Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Hank Stawinski resigns as…

Hank Stawinski resigns as Prince George’s County police chief

Mike Jakaitis | @mjakaitisWTOP

June 18, 2020, 5:49 PM

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski speaks at a news conference on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski has resigned Thursday, effective immediately.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made the announcement and said she has accepted his resignation.

Alsobrooks will hold a press conference at noon Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details. 

