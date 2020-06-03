3 Prince George’s County officers suspended after video shows suspect being kicked

Three police officers in Prince George's County have been suspended as the department launched an investigation into a video showing one of the officers kicking a man as he was handcuffed.

The cellphone footage, taken at a Langley Park gas station, begins as the officer tries to arrest a suspect involved in an alleged assault.

He throws the suspect to the ground before another officer arrives. As they handcuff him, the first officer can be seen kicking the suspect twice.

Editor’s note: Some may find the language used in the video below offensive.

The officers and their supervisor have been suspended.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski released a statement about the incident Tuesday, saying, “I am sorry and I am angry.”

Stawinski noted that four officers have been criminally prosecuted for assault during his time with the department, and says in keeping with past practice, the incident will be thoroughly investigated and the findings will be referred to the Office of the State’s Attorney.