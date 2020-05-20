Judge isn’t freeing Prince George’s County Jail inmates in virus hot spot

A federal judge plans to require Prince George's County Jail to implement measures to prevent the virus from spreading inside the facility, but she isn’t ordering the immediate release of medically vulnerable prisoners.

During a hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said the written order she intends to issue within two days will include requirements for the Prince George’s County Jail to administer coronavirus tests and identify and isolate infected or symptomatic inmates.

On April 21, Civil Rights Corps attorneys filed a federal class action that claims the jail failed to stop an “uncontrolled” coronavirus outbreak or properly care for infected prisoners.

It was reported Wednesday that the jail is holding more than 100 prisoners authorized for release.

