Prince George’s Co. man arrested in connection with Capitol Heights shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, earlier this month.

On Friday, police arrested 60-year-old Jerald Melton, of Capitol Heights, on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Solomon Brown, 31.

On April 4 around 1:30 p.m., police went to the 800 block of Kayak Avenue in Capitol Heights for a welfare check and found Brown outside with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Brown and Melton knew each other, and the shooting stemmed from an argument between them.

Anyone who has information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Below is the area where the victim was found.