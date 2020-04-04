Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police investigating Capitol Heights homicide

Dan Friedell

April 4, 2020, 5:18 PM

Prince George’s County police are looking for information related to a man’s death Saturday afternoon in Capitol Heights.

Police arrived near the intersection of Emo Street and Kayak Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on April 4 after being called to check on a man. He was found suffering from upper body trauma and pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have information about what happened, police want your help. Call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

