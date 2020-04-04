Prince George’s Co. police investigating Capitol Heights homicide

Prince George’s County police are looking for information related to a man’s death Saturday afternoon in Capitol Heights.
Police arrived near the intersection of Emo Street and Kayak Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on April 4 after being called to check on a man. He was found suffering from upper body trauma and pronounced dead on the scene.
PIO is on scene of a homicide investigation in the 800 block of Kayak Ave. in Capitol Heights. pic.twitter.com/b5NrkFgqbI
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 4, 2020
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have information about what happened, police want your help. Call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.
