One dead, four displaced in Prince George’s Co. fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Prince George's County Friday evening.

One person is dead after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Prince George’s County Friday evening.

At approximately 10:16 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire and EMS arrived at the Highview Terrace apartment complex in Hyattsville, Maryland. Firefighters located the deceased in a bedroom of an apartment unit where the fire appears to have been contained, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters also noticed smoke alarms in the apartment were not sounding. The fire has since been put out.

Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management will be assisting four displaced residents, while fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Update: Fire appears to have been contained to a bedroom in one apartment which is where crews located the deceased victim. #PGFD units were dispatched at approx 10:12 pm and arrived on scene at approx 10:16 pm. pic.twitter.com/zt6fLbNOAp — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS (@PGFDNews) April 11, 2020