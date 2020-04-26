Maryland cellist puts on daily porch concerts during coronavirus outbreak

A Maryland cellist is spreading cheer through music by playing daily concerts on her front porch during the pandemic.

For half-an-hour every day, Jodi Beder goes out on her porch, picks up her cello, and tries to spread a little cheer in her neighborhood through music.

Beder is a professional cellist who has played with the Princeton Symphony, the Palm Beach Opera and the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, and plays in Arcovoce.

She started the concerts a month ago every day at 1 p.m. at 34th and Tilden streets in Mount Rainier, Maryland.

Her husband, former state delegate Jimmy Tarlau, started livestreaming the concerts on Facebook. Now, people tune in every day, taking pictures of their screens and passing on the news of her concerts.

She was featured by the NFL recently, talking about the importance of playing music through the crisis, as part of a program to raise money for those on the front lines. She’s been playing for a month and isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Beder volunteers for the nonprofit A Musical Heart, playing her cello for patients in hospice, but that is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But now, her concerts don’t look to be stopping anytime soon.