Teen in custody for stabbing death of Riverdale, Md. man

A teenager is in custody after the deadly stabbing of a Riverdale, Maryland, man early Sunday morning.

A teenager is in custody after the deadly stabbing of a Riverdale, Maryland, man early Sunday morning.

Sixteen-year-old Luswin Alonso Espino was arrested as a suspect in the stabbing death of Jose Vasquez Lopez, a 45-year-old Riverdale resident, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 5400 block of Carters Lane in Riverdale just after midnight Sunday. They found Lopez suffering from trauma to his upper body. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined Lopez walked up to the suspect and a second person related to Lopez who would witness the stabbing. The suspect then attacked Lopez while he was talking with his relative.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County homicide unit at 301-516-2512. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the crime solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is the area of the stabbing:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.