Prince George’s County police officer shoots attacking dog

A dog in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was shot by a police officer after attacking two people and another dog, Prince George's County police said Wednesday.

As a 12-year-old walked along Old Colony Drive North, a dog attacked the child around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The dog’s owner put the dog back on a leash but it broke free again, charging at a woman walking her dog. The woman was knocked over and her dog was bitten, but neither was hurt badly, according to police.

After police were unable to get the dog under control using a stun gun and pepper spray, one of the officers shot the dog.

The dog was taken for treatment and later euthanized.

The child was sent to the hospital with several bite wounds and injuries that were not life-threatening.

The officer was placed on administrative leave as part of the department’s standard post-shooting procedure.

