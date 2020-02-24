Man killed in crash on I-95 ramp in Beltsville

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on an Interstate 95 offramp in Beltsville, Maryland, early Monday morning.

The crash took place on the ramp from I-95 southbound to eastbound Md. Route 212/Powder Mill Road (Exit 29A) shortly before 3 a.m., the WTOP Traffic Center reported. Exit 29A was closed for a crash reconstruction for two hours before reopening around 5:30 a.m.

Maryland State Police said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. His name has not yet been made public.

Below is the area of the crash:

