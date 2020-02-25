Alcohol a suspected factor in deadly crash off I-95 ramp

Police have named the man who died when their vehicle sped off an Interstate 95 offramp in Beltsville, Maryland, early on Monday morning.

Marvin Leonel Joya, 25, a Beltsville resident, was killed when he drove off the Exit 29A ramp from southbound I-95 en route to eastbound Md. Route 212 shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Maryland State Police said.

Joya’s 2010 Honda Civic struck a tree and overturned before coming to a rest, police said. First responders declared him dead at the scene. His name was made public in a news release later on Monday.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash that led to Joya’s death. He was the only person in the car.

Exit 29A was closed for about two hours during a crash reconstruction.

