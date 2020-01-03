MARC train strikes, kills man in Prince George’s County

A man is dead after he was hit by a MARC train Friday evening. The man was killed between the MARC stations at Greenbelt and Muirkirk, near Beltsville.

A man is dead after he was hit by a MARC train Friday evening in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police responded to reports of a person struck on the tracks around 5:20 p.m. The train was traveling southbound toward the Greenbelt station, police said.

The man was killed between the MARC stations at Greenbelt and Muirkirk, near Beltsville, Maryland.

The MARC Camden Line train is not running.

Update: Camden Line Train 854 – Cancelled — Camden Line Train 854 (5:22 dpt Wash) has been cancelled for this evening's service due to extensive police activity near Greenbelt and Muirkirk Stations. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 3, 2020

No one else was injured in the accident.

Below is a map of the area where the man was hit.

