Man arrested in fatal Hyattsville apartment shooting

Rick Massimo

January 14, 2020, 6:51 PM

A Hyattsville, Maryland, man has been accused in the shooting death of a man found dead in an apartment last month.

Tysheek Judkins, 20, has been charged in the death of Deshawn Ramsey, 20, of Cockeysville.

Ramsey was found Dec. 27 with gunshot wounds in an apartment in the Hyattsville building in which Judkins lives, the Prince George’s County police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The police said their preliminary investigation found Judkins shot Ramsey during a drug deal.

Judkins is being held without bond on first-degree murder and other charges.

