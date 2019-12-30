Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man found shot to…

Man found shot to death in Prince George’s County apartment

Rick Massimo

December 30, 2019, 4:11 PM

A man was shot and killed in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Friday morning.

The Prince George’s County police said in a statement Monday that Deshawn Ramsey, 20, of Cockeysville, was found in an apartment on Dean Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers found him as they responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:30 a.m. Ramsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are still trying to work out a motive and identify suspects.

They’re asking anyone with more information on the case to call them at (301) 516-2512, make a call anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of the area where police said the man was found shot to death.

