Man found shot to death in Prince George’s County apartment

A Baltimore County, Maryland, man was shot and killed in a Hyattsville apartment last Friday, police said.

The Prince George’s County police said in a statement Monday that Deshawn Ramsey, 20, of Cockeysville, was found in an apartment on Dean Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers found him as they responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:30 a.m. Ramsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are still trying to work out a motive and identify suspects.

They’re asking anyone with more information on the case to call them at (301) 516-2512, make a call anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of the area where police said the man was found shot to death.

