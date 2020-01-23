Police release photos of suspect wanted for luring, killing seagulls in Laurel parking lot

Police in Laurel, Maryland, have released photos of a man who they said deliberately drove a car into 11 seagulls earlier this month, killing them all.

The initial incident happened Jan. 4 at the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center on Fort Meade Road.

Someone bought a bag of popcorn at a Dollar Tree and dumped it in the parking lot in an apparent effort to lure the birds.

When the gulls landed on the ground to eat, the driver ran them over and took off.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s or 60s, who was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, a dark green jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a beige beanie-style hat.

The man’s car is described as a newer model, blueish-gray Chevrolet Equinox with a roof rack and Maryland license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurel police at 301-498-0092.

You can submit an anonymous tip by emailing LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

