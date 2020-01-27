Former NASA astronaut to speak with Prince George’s County students

Prince George's County Public Schools will try to get more students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers when a former astronaut comes to speak to at six schools later this month.

From Jan. 29 to Jan 31., former NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Paul S. Lockhart will talk about his experiences and promote STEM studies.

Lockhart served 26 years in the Air Force before joining NASA. In 2002, Lockhart piloted two space shuttle missions to the International Space Station, directing six space walks and spending 26 days in space.

The Space Foundation is hosting the program it is calling Space in the Community, which will work to reinforce the importance of STEM to the students.

“STEM education is a valuable investment that Prince George’s County Public Schools is committed to furthering through this great opportunity,” said Monica Goldson, chief executive officer of Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“We know that getting our students engaged in STEM subjects will play a vital role in developing future scientists, engineers and mathematicians for our innovative workforce.”

The program is being funded by L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense company.

“In the past 10 years, we’ve dedicated more than $22 million to support STEM education projects and we’re looking forward to continuing this initiative in the future,” said Ed Zoiss, president of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris.

The program will include hands on STEM activities, such as basic rocketry. On Jan. 31 at Oxon Hill High School, there will be a community night open for the public to be a part of the event.

The schools chosen for the presentations are:

Indian Queen Elementary School Oxon Hill Middle School DuVal High School Thomas Johnson Middle School Glenn Dale Elementary School Oxon Hill High School



