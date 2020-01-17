Bowie police chief warns residents to lock their cars after car thief suspect says ‘we’ll be back’

Following a rash of recent car thefts — from both inside cars and a car itself — Bowie's police chief is passing on a warning from the suspects.

Recently, a resident from Bowie reported activity on their Ring camera, which showed two people pulling on the door handles of a car in their driveway.

While that car was locked and nothing was taken, the two suspects were stopped by police in the area and were found to have stolen credit cards, wallets and cash, in addition to a car from Glenarden.

There was a common theme to the thefts — all of the cars were unlocked, police said.

In addition, the car that was stolen had the keys inside.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” said Bowie Police Chief John Nesky. “We need to do our best to remove those opportunities.”

A man from Capital Heights, Maryland, and a juvenile from D.C., were each charged with three counts of theft and one count of stolen auto, police said.

Nesky said that he wanted those who live in the area to know that during an interview with one of the suspects came a warning.

“We took them into custody, brought them into the interview, and during the interview the suspect actually said, ‘you better get used to this, we’ll be back. People in Bowie don’t lock their cars and leave a lot of good stuff inside,'” Nesky said.

He says that those who have cars need to lock the doors, take the keys inside and take their valuables inside.

“Let’s make this as difficult on these guys as we can,” Nesky said. “Keep your items and by all means, if you see something please call us. We’re out there we’re looking but we need your help … It’s a two-way street.”

Those who witness a crime in progress should call 911. To report a tip, call the Bowie Police Department nonemergency line at 240-533-5700.

