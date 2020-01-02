Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 1 seriously…

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in New Carrollton house fire

Matt Small

January 18, 2020, 7:32 PM

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a house fire in Prince George’s County Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 6400 block of Inlet Street in New Carrollton around 6:30 p.m., where they discovered two injured individuals.

Both were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The first individual — a 40-year-old woman — died at the hospital, while the second — a 25-year-old man — is still in critical condition.

A firefighter was also injured following the fire, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

In addition to the two injured individuals, four other people were in the home during the fire.

They were unharmed.

Sandra Salathe contributed to this post.

Below is a map of where the fire broke out:

