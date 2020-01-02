1 dead, 1 seriously injured in New Carrollton house fire

Two people are being evaluated after a house fire in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Saturday night, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a house fire in Prince George’s County Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 6400 block of Inlet Street in New Carrollton around 6:30 p.m., where they discovered two injured individuals.

Both were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The first individual — a 40-year-old woman — died at the hospital, while the second — a 25-year-old man — is still in critical condition.

A firefighter was also injured following the fire, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

In addition to the two injured individuals, four other people were in the home during the fire.

They were unharmed.

Video from Inlet Street. TK14 vented the roof and assisted with multiple rescues pic.twitter.com/peB4QyHGIT — Berwyn Heights VFD (@BHVFD14) January 19, 2020

#pgfd units are responding to a house fire on the 6400 block of Inlet St in New Carrollton. 2 patients have been removed from building, condition being determined. Units are putting out hot spots. — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) January 18, 2020

U/D to 6400 block of Inlet: Fire is out. 2 patients removed from home & transported with life threatening injuries. 1 #pgfd Fire Fighter sent for evaluation. 6 adults displaced being assisted by @PGCountyOEM & @RedCrossNCR. Thanks to @BladensburgFD for video. pic.twitter.com/SgQ3U6ghhQ — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) January 19, 2020

Sandra Salathe contributed to this post.

Below is a map of where the fire broke out:

