Waldorf man dead after head-on crash in Prince George’s County

Police have identified the man who died late Wednesday night in a head-on crash in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Kenyata James, 38, of Waldorf, was seriously injured around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, in the 5000 block of Temple Hill Road, Prince George’s County police said.

James was driving alone, and he was heading northbound on Temple Hill Road when police said he crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on with a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

James was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. That driver also did not have passengers.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information about this case can call (301) 731-4422. People can also leave a tip anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or submitting the tip online.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

