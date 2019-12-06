Prince George’s Co. man sentenced to 5 consecutive life sentences in quadruple shooting homicides

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man was sentenced Thursday to multiple life sentences for the murder of four people and the attempted murder of another.

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man was sentenced Thursday to multiple life sentences for the murder of four people and the attempted murder of another, along with over 100 years stemming from weapons charges, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said.

Lawrence Rogers Jr., 28, was sentenced for a quadruple murder he committed after going to a home on Orleans Avenue in Forestville, Maryland, and shooting five people in June 2016.

Carolina Gray, 50, Jan Parks, 55, and Allen Rowlett, 60, all died at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Harold Williams, 65, died from his injuries months later.

On Sept. 27, 2019, Rogers was convicted of 17 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder along with illegal possession of a firearm and other weapons charges.

“This horrific and heinous crime committed by Mr. Rogers is a blatant disregard for human life. There is no indication that he knew the victims and there are still unanswered questions for the families,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy in a news release.

In all, Rogers was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences and an additional 115 years. Four of Roger’s five life sentences are without the possibility of parole.

“We can now rest in knowing that this violent man will never walk the streets of Prince George’s County again,” Braveboy said.

