A Prince George's County high school teacher has been charged with sexual abuse after police say he engaged in sexual contact with a student on school grounds several times over the past several months.

A Prince George’s County high school teacher has been charged with sexual abuse after police said he engaged in sexual contact with a student on school grounds numerous times over the past several months.

K Sean Donovan, 29, who taught science at Bowie High School, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and other related offenses, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Monday.

Police began investigating Donovan on Sunday, they said, after the female student reported to a family member that she and Donovan were having a relationship.

Investigators said they believe Donovan and the student engaged in sexual contact on school grounds several times beginning in May and, most recently, late last month.

This has been the only reported case involving Donovan, police said.

A spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Public Schools said Donovan, who was hired by the school system in September 2018, has been placed on administrative leave.

In October, a Bladensburg High School teacher and volleyball coach was charged with sexually abusing a 17-year-old student. Police said 29-year-old Thomas Barber engaged in sexual contact with the student both on and off school grounds.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.