Police identify man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

Police have identified the young man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Ian Dawley, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was killed Saturday afternoon in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

The shooting happened near the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike around 4 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers found a single victim in the parking lot, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe this shooting was random.

Anyone with information about this case can call detectives at (301) 516-2512. You can also submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Refer to case 19-0073615.

Police also identified the man killed in a separate shooting last Friday in Riverdale Park. Jorge Abzun-Ascencio, 32, of Hyattsville, was shot to death outside of a building in the 5400 block of Kenilworth Terrace.

Anyone with information about that case can also call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), and refer to case 19-0067598.

