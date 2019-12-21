Home » Crime News » Man shot and killed…

Man shot and killed in Capitol Heights, Md.

Vivian Medithi

December 21, 2019, 7:44 PM

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police responded to a reported shooting at the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike around 4:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one adult man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently on scene working to establish potential suspects and a motive in this case.

Police ask anyone with information to please call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Below, you can see a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

