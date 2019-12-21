Man shot and killed in Capitol Heights, Md.

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Capitol Heights, Maryland, near the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, Prince George’s County Police said.

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police responded to a reported shooting at the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike around 4:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one adult man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are on scene of a homicide in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike. pic.twitter.com/nYMMYxJ4yo — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 21, 2019

Detectives are currently on scene working to establish potential suspects and a motive in this case.

Police ask anyone with information to please call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below, you can see a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.