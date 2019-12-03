Fairmount Heights officer charged with raping woman he arrested

A former Fairmount Heights police officer is accused of a serious breach of public trust: raping a woman whom he arrested during a traffic stop.

The charges against Martique Vanderpool, of Capitol Heights, include first- and second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

The nearly two-month investigation by Prince George’s County police found that in September, Vanderpool arrested a woman during a traffic stop at Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive in Capitol Heights, took her back to the police station and demanded sex in exchange for setting her free.

The woman complied, and afterward Vanderpool gave her several citations and drove her to an impound lot to pick up her car.

Vanderpool, who resigned last month, was arrested Monday and is being held without bond.

Fairmount Heights police Chief Stephen Watkins said in a statement that after receiving a question about an arrest that raised suspicions of wrongdoing, his department contacted the woman involved to gather more information.

As soon as it was determined that a crime might have been committed against a person detained at their police station, Watkins said he contacted Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski to request an investigation.

Prince George’s County police say they want to hear from anyone else who may have had a similar experience with Vanderpool. You can call them at call 301-856-2660.

