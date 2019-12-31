Driver killed in Suitland Road crash near Washington National Cemetery

Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed a man Monday evening on Suitland Road, near the Washington National Cemetery.

Around 4 p.m., Prince George’s County police said a driver was heading eastbound on Suitland Road when he struck an SUV that was going westbound, in the 4200 block of Suitland Road.

The driver of the striking vehicle, who police have identified as 53-year-old Kevin Lennon Coleman, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured; a passenger of the SUV had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this crash can call (301) 731-4422, or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

