DC man charged in fatal Prince George’s liquor store shooting

A suspect has been arrested and the victim has been identified in a fatal shooting Tuesday at a liquor store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Nevonia Evans, 22, of Northeast D.C., was arrested Wednesday morning in the death of Curtis Jones Jr., 28, of Suitland, Maryland.

The police said Evans shot Jones during a confrontation at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Sky Liquors, on Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant, across the street from the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro station. Police are still investigating what the confrontation was about.

Evans has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. He’s being held in D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

