1 killed in Prince George’s County liquor store shooting

It happened around 4:30 p.m. inside of Blue Sky Liquors on the 6400 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant.

A man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a liquor store in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. inside of Blue Sky Liquors on the 6400 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant.

Two people were involved in a fight when a man was shot once. The suspect fled initially on foot and may have gotten on Metrorail, Seat Pleasant police Chief Devan Martin said in a news conference. The Addison Road-Seat Pleasant station is across the street from the store.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released, but Martin said Metro Transit Police will release a description of the suspect.

Seat Pleasant police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Prince George’s County police.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.