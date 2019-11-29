Woman dead after car collision in Prince George’s Co.

A woman is dead after a two vehicle collision that occurred Thursday in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Seat Pleasant Police say the accident happened around midnight on westbound Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Glen Willow Drive.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In addition to the woman, two people were taken to the hospital. It is unclear how badly they were hurt.

Westbound Martin Luther King Jr Highway is closed as the police investigate the accident. The highway is expected to open in the next hour.

