Police investigating fatal shooting in Prince George’s County

Abigail Constantino

November 7, 2019, 9:40 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in District Heights. Police found a man who had been shot several times in a parked car on the 6200 block of Hil Mar Circle near Apothecary Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are treating the investigation as a homicide, and they are working to establish suspect and motive. Anyone with information should call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where the victim was found.

WTOP’s Pat Brogan contributed to this report.

