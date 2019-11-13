Pedestrian struck on Halloween in Prince George’s Co. dies

A man struck by a car as he was crossing the street late last month in Suitland, Maryland, has died, Prince George's County police announced Wednesday.

On Halloween night around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road for a collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers found Franklin Timmons, 66, of no fixed address, on the road, where he was critically injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

Timmons died from his injuries Monday, police said.

Investigators said Timmons was struck as he was crossing Silver Hill Road, and they do not believe he was in the crosswalk at that time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the site and was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or on its website.

