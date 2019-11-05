Man dead after shooting near Largo Plaza in Lake Arbor

A man is dead after a shooting in the vicinity of Largo Plaza in Lake Arbor, Maryland, on Monday night.

Prince George’s County officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Lake Arbor Way and Fairlakes Place just before 11 p.m.

They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died, the police department tweeted.

His identity had not been released yet.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Prince George’s Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

