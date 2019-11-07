63-year-old man dead in Temple Hills hit-and-run

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County that killed a 63-year-old man Wednesday evening.

It happened in the area of southbound Branch Avenue and Coventry Way in Temple Hills shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The tow truck operator had arrived on the scene to help with a disabled vehicle in the shoulder of the road, according to a preliminary investigation. The truck and the disabled vehicle were both in the shoulder at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe the man was struck as he walked back toward his truck while in the process of loading the disabled vehicle.

The man, whose identity is withheld until family can be notified, was declared dead on the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS.

The Maryland State Police crash team continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

Below is a map of the area.

