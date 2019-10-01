Police: Missing 3-month-old in Prince George’s Co. now found

The search for a missing 3-month-old boy in Prince George's County, Maryland, ended shortly Tuesday night. Police said they have found the child.

The search for a missing 3-month-old boy in Prince George’s County, Maryland, ended shortly Tuesday night after police said the person who was caring for him contacted an officer to return the child.

Just before 5:50 p.m., Prince George’s County police said that they were searching for the missing 3-month-old after the mother told them she had given the baby to an unidentified woman on Monday but could not remember who the woman was or where she had left her child.

But, just before 8 p.m., Chief Hank Stawinski said in a news conference, “The baby is safe.”

Apparently, the woman who was caring for the baby had seen the news about him and contacted a police officer about it. Stawinski said that it appears that the woman didn’t even know the child was missing until local media reported it.

The baby will be taken in for a checkup, and police will work with Child Protective Services to investigate what led to the baby’s disappearance.

“We’re going to look further into the circumstances, but the child is unharmed,” Stawinski said. “This is a great night, a happy ending.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.